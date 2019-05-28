Louth boy (9) donates €570 of his own savings to Dundalk Dog Rescue

Dundalk Dog Rescue have shared a letter from a 9-year-old local lad who donated his savings to their charity.

Posting on Facebook DDR shared the letter along with a picture of the boy saying:

"Dundalk Dog Rescue received this amazing letter on Saturday morning from volunteer Bronagh Duffy, on behalf of one of her Bellurgan National School students, 9-year-old Brendan Carty from Jenkinstown.

"Brendan is a big fan of DDR and the work we do, so much so that he has donated all of his savings which included his communion money, birthday money and pocket money making a fantastic total of €570.

"Brendan is aware we are in the process of building our own kennels and this very generous donation will go a long way towards our goal. Please join us in thanking this wonderful lad and his very proud parents."