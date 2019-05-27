Health

Dundalk shop installs life-saving defibrillator outside store

Community

David Lynch

Reporter:

David Lynch

Dundalk shop installs life-saving defibrillator outside store

In a joint venture with Dundalk BIDs and local first responders, Costcutter on Clanbrasil Street have installed a defibrillator outside the front door of the shop.

The life-saving piece of equipment has a code on it, but the code is available instore and from the emergency services.

The shop is asking people to share this information with all friends so they know where it is if they need it.