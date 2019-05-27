Health
Dundalk shop installs life-saving defibrillator outside store
Community
In a joint venture with Dundalk BIDs and local first responders, Costcutter on Clanbrasil Street have installed a defibrillator outside the front door of the shop.
The life-saving piece of equipment has a code on it, but the code is available instore and from the emergency services.
The shop is asking people to share this information with all friends so they know where it is if they need it.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on