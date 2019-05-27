DUNDALK CRIME

Gardaí investigating organsied fight in Dundalk

Tia Clarke

Reporter:

Tia Clarke

Email:

tia.clarke@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Garda Checkpoint in Dundalk this afternoon

Gardaí are investigating a report received by them alleging a public order incident, said to be an "organised fight" in the Ramparts Dundalk on May 14, 2019.

Investigations are ongoing. 