DUNDALK CRIME
Gardaí investigating organsied fight in Dundalk
Gardaí are investigating a report received by them alleging a public order incident, said to be an "organised fight" in the Ramparts Dundalk on May 14, 2019.
Investigations are ongoing.
28/05/2019
