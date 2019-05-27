"This is not the end" says Green Party candidate for Dundalk/Carlingford

Eoin Daly the Green Party candidate for Dundalk and Carlingford missed out on the last seat in Friday's Local Elections but says he is "far from disheartened". He acknowledged the efforts of his canvas team saying: "Other candidates had a five year run at this, what we achieved in three months astounds me. To be in a close run for the last council seat with an established politician like Conor Keelan is humbling and just speaks to the hard work our team put in."

Speaking after the count Daly said: "This is not the end, I wish to continue working hard for the area and continue to engage with the wonderful people I met on the canvass. One of the biggest problems I've seen in recent weeks is the disconnect in politics, so to have so many people believe enough in what we were doing to give their vote and support is just inspiring."

When asked what his plans were for the future Eoin laughed: "I've got a PhD thesis waiting on my desk in Dublin that needs to be finished! I'm back to that on Monday morning, so there's no rest for the wicked! I've made a few promises throughout the campaign to people as well that I intend to keep and I've already been in touch with some of my Green colleagues around the country to congratulate them and talk about getting down to business as soon as possible."