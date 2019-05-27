Dearey leads tributes to Marianne Butler's victory in Dundalk South

Former Green Party councillor Mark Dearey led the tributes to successful party candidate Marianne Butler, who swept to victory in Dundalk South last weekend.

"Congratulations to Marianne Butler. Elected on the first count with a surplus. It's a testimony to her extraordinary dedication to her voters and her constituents in Dundalk South and that can't be overlooked. A magnificant achievement and I'm so proud of her.

However, he also spoke about candidate Eoin Daly, who missed out on a seat in Dundalk Carlingford.

"As Eoin said: 'to lose to Conor Keelan is no shame'. Conor is such a fine county councillor.

"He's (Daly) thoughtful. The fact that he thinks before he speaks and he understands the dynamics of the area, particularly of Dundalk and the kind of instability the drugs epidemic is causing and the reasons populism is beginning to take a hold."

Elsewhere, another candidate who didn't make it was Sean Connolly from Tallanstown, but Dearey was keen to applaud the local party chairman.

"Over in Ardee Sean Connolly, who ran as a first time candidate with very little support locally, has done exceedingly well in my mind. The field suited him. A broken up field always suits us. That's one of the reasons Eoin did considerably better than I did in 2014, and still struggled.

"The fact is he got a bigger number of first preferences and a higher percentage of the vote than I did. That's saying something.

For both, this experience will only serve to help them, whatever the future holds, says Dearey.

"This changes their understanding of politics and how the electorate express themselves. There's also the huge personal and emotional learning that comes from this rollercoaster. It will stand them. Whether or not they continued to persue careers in politics, and I hope they both do, it will stand to them."