Dundalk South Cllr Liam Reilly vows to work together with other parties

A relieved Liam Reilly spoke to the Dundalk Democrat after being elected for a third term on the council, and vowed to work together with other parties to resolve local issues.

“I’m delighted to be elected to the Dundalk south area having served for the last eleven years in the community,” began Cllr Reilly.

“I’m delighted that Fianna Fail has increased from five to seven, potentially eight, seats. It’s great that myself and Emma have done so well in the Dundalk South area and secured two seats. I’m now the longest serving member of Fianna Fail on the council with only eleven years, so it’s a young dynamic team and I’m looking forward to working for the issues of the people who elected me, and I’m looking forward to achieving what we can over the next five years.”

Asked what he would focus on in the coming council term he replied: “On the canvassing trail footpaths and public access to various amenities was something that kept coming up and I think it’s something the Council have to look at.

“Broadband is another issue that constantly came up, I know this council have a broadband strategy plan that is in the process of being implemented, that needs to be pushed on. I’m very much in favour of sitting down with other parties to find what issues they were hearing on the doorstep and us working together to fix those issues and achieve a common purpose.”