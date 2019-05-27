Deaths in Dundalk - Monday May 27 2019

The death has occurred of Seamus McGrane of Little Road, Dromiskin, Louth

Son of the late Seán and Alice and dear brother of the late Brendan and Patricia (who died in infancy). Beloved husband of Bernadette and dear father of Cathal, Jennifer, Eimar and Emmet.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law Paul (Murray) and Stephen (Leavy), daughter-in-law Orla, grandchildren Kaya, Emily, Emma, Isabelle and Finn, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm-9pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Peter’s Church, Dromiskin, arriving for Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Brid-A-Crin Cemetery.

House private on Tuesday morning please

May he rest in peace