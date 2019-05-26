Coastguard airlift casualty from cruise ship off Carlingford

Drogheda Coast Guard where this evening called out to prepare a landing zone in Drogheda for the Rescue 116 coastguard helicopter.

Rescue 116 had taken a casualty off a cruise ship off the coast of Carlingford, which had departed Dublin earlier today.

Louth Fire and Rescue service provided fire cover on scene while Rescue 116 landed on and transferred the casualty to the waiting ambulance crew, who then transported him to our lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

"Rescue 116 was tasked this evening to the Cruise Ship Celebrity Reflection to conduct a medical evacuation of a passenger.

"116 deployed our winch man to the vessel & after a thorough evaluation, a stretcher lift was utilised.

"116 then routed to our landing site in Drogheda to transfer the casualty to hospital.

"Our thanks to Drogheda Coast Guard Unit & Drogheda Fire Brigade for securing the site."