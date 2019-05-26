Newly elected Dundalk/Carlingford candidate thanks community for help

Fianna Fáil candidate for the Dundalk/Carlingford local election area Erin McGreehan spoke to the Democrat team after she was elected earlier today.

Ms McGreehan said: “I’m absolutely shocked, overwhelmed. Just completely amazed. The people of Cooley put their faith in me. I feel so privileged and honoured to be elected as a representative for my own area, for my own people.

Erin, her family and supporters celebrate after her election.



"I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a wee girl. I thought I was called Erin after Dáil Éireann when I was five and six. So it’s been a long time coming and I have to pay homage to Peter Savage that went 45 years before me and it’s been a great honour to be able to keep that seat now. And hopefully keep going the way Peter Savage won - hard, diligent and respectful work."

Speaking of the success for her party in the local elections in Co Louth Erin added:

"Fianna Fáil have come on in this election. We’ve got three seats now in Dundalk/Carlingford. Hopefully we’ll have five seats Five candidates in Dundalk area. That’s a strong Fianna Fáil team so we’re going to be able to get things done and work together. That’s a strong Fianna Fáil team across the whole county of Louth and I’m really looking forward to it.”

When asked if she felt confident after strong tally numbers emerged early on into the count yesterday McGreehan said:

“Yes as soon as the tallies were coming in yesterday I felt very confident. Even when I was looking at the polling votes turnout Cooley was very high. So you’re looking at that going okay people are coming out, hopefully they’re coming out for me. And they did, to be honest, they came out for me and Antoin Watters in Cooley. It’s unbelievable to be here today as a councillor - as an elected councillor. I’m so proud."

McGreehan went on to thank those who helped her canvass and said "it takes a village" before heading off to celebrate her win with family and friends.

“An awful lot of people worked for me and helped me along the way. I had so many canvassers. Donal and my four kids have suffered not having me and my mother - it takes a village. And it takes a team. I haven’t been home any evening for the past three months and I’m looking forward things being a little more settled. I won’t be out every evening - I will be a lot busier than I was. It’ll be different busy - instead of canvassing," concluded the newly elected councillor.