Newly-elected Sean Kelly ready to 'start work tomorrow to get things done'

Fianna Fail's Sean Kelly ready to get to 'start work tomorrow to get things done'
Newly elected Fianna Fail councillor for Dundalk/Carlingford Sean Kelly vowed to get working from day one for the people who elected him.
Fresh after winning a seat in Dundalk Carlingford a visibly delighted Kelly told the Democrat: “I’m absolutely over the moon with my result, I’d like to thank my family and friends it’s been a long number of weeks but we’ve got the result and I’m just over the moon that we delivered. It looks like it’s going to be a good result for Fianna Fail across the town; we look like we’re going to take five seats, so it’s looking very good for us.”
Asked what he would be focusing on as a councillor, he responded: “ I’ve two platforms that I want to focus on in particular, mental health and improving the whole community alert scheme. I will be starting work tomorrow to get these things achieved, because as I said on the door I’m not going to be one of these people that is all talk and doesn’t get stuff done. I will be pro active on the ground and will get the job done.”
