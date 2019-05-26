Newly-elected Sean Kelly ready to 'start work tomorrow to get things done'

Newly elected Fianna Fail councillor for Dundalk/Carlingford Sean Kelly vowed to get working from day one for the people who elected him.

Fresh after winning a seat in Dundalk Carlingford a visibly delighted Kelly told the Democrat: “I’m absolutely over the moon with my result, I’d like to thank my family and friends it’s been a long number of weeks but we’ve got the result and I’m just over the moon that we delivered. It looks like it’s going to be a good result for Fianna Fail across the town; we look like we’re going to take five seats, so it’s looking very good for us.”

Asked what he would be focusing on as a councillor, he responded: “ I’ve two platforms that I want to focus on in particular, mental health and improving the whole community alert scheme. I will be starting work tomorrow to get these things achieved, because as I said on the door I’m not going to be one of these people that is all talk and doesn’t get stuff done. I will be pro active on the ground and will get the job done.”