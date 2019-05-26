Deaths in Dundalk - Sunday, May 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Charlie McCabe of Bohernamoe, Ardee

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Bridie Stewart (née O'Hare) of Annies, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefuly in the wonderful care of the Louth Co. Hospital, Predeceased by her parents Edward and Margaret, Bridie beloved wife of Joe and dear mother of Teddy, Susan, Patricia, Marcella, Robert, Gregory, Jeannette, Pauline, Martin and Gillian, She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sons and daughters in-law, 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours.

Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul

Reposing at her residence Kilcurry (eircode) A91X5X4 from 2pm to 9pm Sunday and Monday, Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.20am proceeding on foot to St, Brigid's Church Kilcurry arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery

House Private on Tuesday Morning Please

The death has occurred of Séan Mathews of St. Brigid's Terrace, Dundalk

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St Oliver Plunkett Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (née Ralph). Sean will be sadly missed by his loving daughter Katriona, grandchildren Carly and Seb and their father Brian, brother Gerry, sister Mary Watters, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter's residence, Glenwood, Dublin Road, between 2pm and 8pm on Saturday and Sunday. Funeral Mass on Monday afternoon at 1.30pm in Saint Patrick's Cathedral, burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Oliver Plunkett's Hospital. House private on Monday.

The death has occurred of Kevin Mc Keon of Parnell Park, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after being wonderfully cared for by the staff of Dealgan House, Nursing Home, in his 98th year. 24th May 2019. Kevin, beloved son of the late Patrick and Ellen and beloved husband of Kathleen (née Hearty) and dear brother of the late May and Patsy. Deeply regretted by his wife, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Dealgan House Nursing Home from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick's Cathedral arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.