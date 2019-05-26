Election 2019
REVIEW: Day 1 of Louth Local Election Count
REVIEW: Day 1 of Louth Local Election Count
It was a big day for all candidates at the Redeemer Resource Centre in Dundalk yesterday, with successes and failures aplenty.
Here's a run down of who's in and the seats left to fill in each electoral area:
Ardee ELECTED: Dolores Minogue (1404) and Colm Markey (1388) of Fine Gael are elected after the 1st count from Ardee. SIX SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1313
Drogheda Urban ELECTED: Paul Bell (Labour) with 1292 votes - SIX SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1251
Dundalk/Carlingford ELECTED: Antoin Watters (Sinn Fein) with 1563 votes and John McGahon (Fine Gael) with 1,357 First Preference Votes. SIX SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1355
Dundalk South ELECTED: Maeve Yore (Ind) with 1701, Marianne Butler (Green Party) with 1497 and Ruairi O Murchu (Sinn Fein) with 1423. SEVEN SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1370
Drogheda Rural NO ONE ELECTED. FOUR SEATS IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1162
