REVIEW: Day 1 of Louth Local Election Count

It was a big day for all candidates at the Redeemer Resource Centre in Dundalk yesterday, with successes and failures aplenty.

Here's a run down of who's in and the seats left to fill in each electoral area:

Ardee ELECTED: Dolores Minogue (1404) and Colm Markey (1388) of Fine Gael are elected after the 1st count from Ardee. SIX SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1313

Drogheda Urban ELECTED: Paul Bell (Labour) with 1292 votes - SIX SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1251

Dundalk/Carlingford ELECTED: Antoin Watters (Sinn Fein) with 1563 votes and John McGahon (Fine Gael) with 1,357 First Preference Votes. SIX SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1355

Dundalk South ELECTED: Maeve Yore (Ind) with 1701, Marianne Butler (Green Party) with 1497 and Ruairi O Murchu (Sinn Fein) with 1423. SEVEN SEATS TO BE FILLED IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1370

Drogheda Rural NO ONE ELECTED. FOUR SEATS IN TOTAL. QUOTA: 1162

Stick with us on our LIVE blog here throughout the day