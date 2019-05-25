Louth councillor John McGahon 'over the moon' with tally results

Fine Gael Councillor John McGahon is “very happy” with the unfolding picture for him personally and Fine Gael more generally as tallies put him second in Dundalk - Carlingford.

“I am absolutely over the moon I really am; never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d get over a thousand votes on the first count. I have to say huge thanks to the people of Dundalk and north Louth, who backed me, I’m very grateful it’s the people that put me here.”

Asked about the overall picture for Fine Gael in Louth he responded:

“I think Fine Gael have done very well in Louth Richie Culhane is in a dogfight for his seat but apart from that, Dolores Malone has topped the poll, Maria Doyle has done superb, Linus English has doubled his vote from 2014. Oliver Tully has been polling very strong and Colm Markey is coming second to Dolores, so I think it’s been a really good day for Fine Gael in Louth.”