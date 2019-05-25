Dundalk South tally poll-topper Maeve Yore says people want change

Independent candidate for Dundalk South Maeve Yore topped the tally poll and says it is a sign of people wanting "change".

"I'm delighted. I worked very hard. I had great canvassers. People want change. I put up no posters and I'm delighted that paid off, because I got loads of votes from people who said they really admired that.

"I want to thank the people of Dundalk south and Louth, because I did work hard. They know I can represent them and I will keep representing them. It's a very hard job, but I know I've made differences.

"I think people are fed up of the established parties. I think it's time for change and I think the European vote is not just towards the Greens, it's away from the two main parties.

"I know I've made a difference and I'll continue to make a diference. I'm honest and hard working and I'll continue to do that and shake feathers!"

