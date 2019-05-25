Louth man jailed for planning bomb attack during Prince Charles visit dies in custody

Seamus McGrane, the dissident republican jailed in 2017 for 11.5 years, for plotting a bomb attack on Prince Charles during a State visit in 2015, has died in custody today, according to RTE News.

RTE say that McGrane took ill in Portlaoise Prison around midday and was taken to Portlaoise hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

McGrane, who was from Little Road in Dromiskin, was 69 years old.

More to follow.