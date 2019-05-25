Dundalk/Carlingford candidate "nervous but positive" about election results

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat at the opening of the local election count in the Redeemer Family Resource Centre local Green Party candidate for the Dundalk/Carlingford area Eoin Daly said he was feeling "positive but nervous" his chances in the local elections.

"I’m not taking anything for granted. We’ll see what happens when the counts over. I'm feeling positive but nervous," said Daly.

Speaking of positive exit polls for the Green Party nationwide Daly added: "It’s brilliant. I think the people have seen what we’ve been doing for many, many years. Hopefully, we can carry on with the good work we’ve been doing for many years now."

However, the local election candidate said he won't be relying on early tallies: "I think it’s a bit early at the minute. We’re hoping to get a few more boxes open and we’ll have an idea then about what way the field is going. But I’m hopeful."

Eoin currently has 7.91% of the vote in Dundalk North.

