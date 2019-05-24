Louth artisan food & drink producer wins contract with Aldi

One of Louth’s most innovative Irish food and drink producers has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 137 stores through its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. Its exciting products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off 6th June.

The Great Northern Larder of Dundalk successfully won a place on the Grow with Aldi supplier development programme. The deal will see The Great Northern Larder’s BBQ Sauce available on Aldi’s shelves.

The Great Northern Larder is the food story of Laura McMenamy and Ruairi Browne, a pharmacist and a software developer, whose message for their range of sauces has always been clear - beautiful local ingredients, treated with respect and care become great natural sauces and preserves.

Commenting, Laura McMenamy, co-founder of The Great Northern Larder said: “To have our BBQ sauce recognised by a global retailer like Aldi is fantastic. Grow with Aldi provides huge exposure for our brand and we’re looking forward to people across the country discovering our delicious secret – that The Great Northern Larder’s BBQ Sauce is the only BBQ sauce you’ll ever need!”

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Grow with Aldi has been designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with a national retailer. Participants receive tailored mentoring and access to bespoke workshops with Aldi buyers and Bord Bia technical experts, teaching them the skills to help grow and develop their products, brand and business. Aldi is investing €500,000 in the programme in 2019.

Five of the successful products will now be given the chance to become core line Aldi listed products, winning a contract to be sold in Aldi’s Irish stores year-round. In 2018, Ballyhoura Apple Farm (Pure Raw Apple Cider Vinegar), Gran Grans (Lemon Marmalade), Rebel Chilli (Red Rebel Chilli sauce), Velo Coffee (Whole Bean & Ground Coffee) and Lullaby Milk (Lullaby Milk) all won a core listing in all 137 Aldi stores nationwide.

Applicants attended a special Aldi Immersion Day with Bord Bia to pitch their products and meet existing Aldi suppliers. Extensive product sampling followed, and after careful consideration judges selected the 68 exceptional products to take part in the Aldi Specialbuys event.