Excitement builds in North Louth Village ahead of US film

The first images from the set of a romantic comedy being filmed in Carlingford, Co Louth have been revealed.

Excitement is building amongst locals as the film crew set up a set on the Carlingford pier ahead of filming which will begin from May 27 right through to June 1.

Filmmakers for the movie which is entitled "There You'll Find Me" are still looking for extras to star in the movie.

Steven Sea-gull is said to be taking a leading role in the US rom-com

If you are interested in being an extra please email tyfmcrowd@gmail.com including name, age, contact number, availability and a recent photo.