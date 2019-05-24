Dundalk IT students resit exam after test paper was leaked

Students in the Agriculture course at DKIT had to resit an exam yesterday after it was revealed that the test paper had been leaked last week.

Dundalk IT told RTE news that they are carrying out an "extensive review of its overall examination procedures".

Thirty-seven students in their final year of the Agriculture course sat the farm examination on May 14 for over two hours.

According to reports on RTE news, DKIT said they became aware that "a number of students" has seen the exam questions prior to the test.

Students were informed that they would have to resit the exam whilst the Institute launches an investigation into the matter.

The exam was resat yesterday.