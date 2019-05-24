Deaths in Dundalk - Friday May 24, 2019

The death has occurred of Imelda Bird (née Daly) of Rathnestin, Tallanstown

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda Thursday 23rd May 2019. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, son Gerard, daughter-in-law Olive and deceased family members.

Beloved mother to Seamus, Frank, Rosemarie, Mary, Oliver, Martina, John, Audrey and Raymond. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Ann, brother Patrick, Joe, Oliver, Tommy and Gerard, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at her home Rathnestin on Friday (24th) from 2pm until 9pm. House Private at all other times. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Saint Peter and Paul, Tallanstown, arriving for 6.45pm. Requiem Mass on Sunday at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in St. Malachy's Cemetery, Reaghstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Down Syndrome Ireland c/o of any family members or Deery’s Funeral Directors, Carrickmacross.

Directions to Imelda’s Home:

To ease the flow of traffic, please approach Imelda’s home from the Spring Hill Cross and exit via Knockabbey.

From Tallanstown Village take the L5198 Road and turn right at Spring Hill Cross. Funeral Signs mark the route.