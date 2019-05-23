Gardai and Revenue raid on Dundalk premises

Revenue Officers carried out a search, under warrant, at a residential premises in Dundalk, Co Louth targeting mineral oil laundering and tobacco tax fraud.

The search was an intelligence led, joint operation carried out by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána under the auspices of the Cross Border Joint Agency Taskforce. The following items were detected and seized:

14,000 litres of illicit mineral oil, 2 tonnes of bleaching earth, a product used in the laundering of prescribed markers from rebated mineral oil, 2 vans containing apparatus and goods for use in oil laundering, 1 bowser (a mobile oil tank constructed for towing behind a vehicle with a capacity of 3,000 litres), 54 kilograms of unstamped roll your own tobacco.

The tobacco has a market value in excess of €30,000 and duty & tax liability of more than €25,000, 11 litres of counterfeit vodka3 industrial bulk containers (IBC’s) of diesel sludge which were removed to Dundalk County Council Environment Unit.

In addition, fuel tank offences were detected in two private motor vehicles at the residence resulting in the imposition of a €2,000 penalty in lieu of forfeiture.

A man in his 50s was interviewed.

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting fuel laundering, and the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.