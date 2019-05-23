Reknowned naturalist Adrian Shine features in video for North Louth Ferry

Yesterday, at the Natural Museum of Ireland, Carlingford Lough Ferry celebrated the launch of a cinematic 120 second promotional video which highlights the natural beauty of Carlingford Lough and yje Cooley and Mourne Mountains that surround it. The video features Adrian Shine, the renowned naturalist and leader of the Loch Ness and Morar Project who was invited to Carlingford Lough by Carlingford Lough Ferry.

Carlingford Lough and its environs is a haven for wildlife and has a host of national and international ecological designations. Adrian’s visit to Dublin promotes his recent research and interest in Irish folklore, particularly focusing on mythological serpent like creatures known as horse eels in the Carlingford Lough region. In a recent visit to the iconic Carlingford Lough travelling the lough by ferry which links Co. Louth with Co.Down, Adrian explored ancient myths, legends and Irish folklore on his quest to discover these majestic horse eels that are believed to lie within the waters of this historic lough given its current name by the Vikings.

Providing up to 30 sailings per day during peak months, the Carlingford Lough Ferry is a new cross border vehicular ferry service, operating all-year round (Greencastle to Greenore). With passengers travelling from Dublin, Belfast and beyond, the Carlingford Lough Ferry links Ireland’s Ancient East to the picturesque Kingdom of Mourne while taking in the natural beauty of Carlingford Lough itself and the Cooley and Mourne Mountains.

Cutting a 50km drive through Newry, that routinely takes over an hour, to a 2km sailing alternative across the iconic Carlingford Lough, the €10 million cross border roll-on/roll-off ferry service commenced operations in August 2017 and is already regarded as one of the most important tourism generating infrastructural assets in the region. Passengers can avail from a variety of tickets starting from €1.80 for an on foot passenger, €11.25 for a one-way car ticket including all passengers or to a 10-crossing car ticket costing only €50. Tickets have no expiry date; a variety of tickets can be purchased from: www.carlingfordferry.com.

Paul O’Sullivan, Managing Director of Frazer Ferries Group which also owns and operates Passage East Ferry, linking Co Waterford and Co. Wexford across the River Suir, and Lough Foyle Ferry, linking Donegal’s Inishowen Peninsula with Magilligan, Co Derry aswell as Carlingford Lough Ferry said: “Carlingford Lough is imbued with legend and myths and there is no-one better placed than Adrian who has spent decades studying Loch Ness to bring our very special part of Ireland to life. Over Easter those that took our ferry spotted pods of bottlenose dolphins amongst other wonders of the water – so who is to say that the mythical horse eel doesn’t exist?”

Adrian Shine said: “I was only too delighted to take up Carlingford Lough Ferry’s offer to come to this ancient part of Ireland and look into the fable of the horse eel that has been passed on from generation to generation. Crossing the lough and looking out onto some of the most beautiful landscape that Ireland has to offer I truly felt the history of the place”.