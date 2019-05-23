Major swoop by Louth gardai as 16 people arrested following 32 raids

Gardaí in Drogheda arrested sixteen people and thirty two searches were conducted today as part of a Day of Action carried out under Operation Stratus investigating criminality within the Drogheda Garda District.

Thirty searches were conducted at houses in the District and fourteen people were arrested on foot of outstanding warrants within the Drogheda Garda District.

All fourteen persons arrested have been brought before both the District and Circuit Courts of foot of these warrants.

A further two men (23 and 19 years) were arrested on suspicion of the commission of criminal acts within the Drogheda Garda District in recent weeks.

The 19 year old man was charged and taken before Dundalk District Court whilst the second man (23 years) remains in custody detained under the provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Drogheda Garda Station

Two separate searches were conducted under a warrants issued under The Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 as amended.

Also, as part of this operation members of the Road Policing Unit attached to Drogheda Garda Station conducted an operation and resulted in the seizure of five vehicles under Section 41 of The Road Traffic Act, 1994 along with the issuing of thirty five on the spot penalty notices for various roads traffic offences.

This operation is ongoing and updates will follow.