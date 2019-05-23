Dundalk student wins top award at Texaco Art competition

A Dundalk student has been presented with a top award in this year’s 65th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Patrick Casey (17), a pupil at St. Brigid's Special School, Dundalk, won a Special Merit Award in Category G of the Competition.

In the picture above Patrick was presented with the award at a ceremony held in Enfield recently, by the Chairman of the judging panel, Professor Gary Granville and James Twohig, Director Ireland Operations at Valero.