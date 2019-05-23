Rare chance to discover historic Dundalk church and graveyard

The Old Dundalk Society is delighted to announce the first of its summer lectures of the 2019 season.

The lecture will take place in St Nicholas’s Parish Church (Green Church) on Wednesday the 29th May 2019 commencing at 7pm. The event will include, a tour of the church and graveyard.

The church was built circa 1226 but it has been altered and repaired many times over the years. As you will see from the plaque inside the church it was restored in 1707 after the wars of the seventeenth century. The spire was erected in 1787 to the design of Francis Johnston.

The graveyard was closed for burials in 1896.

The oldest tomb is that to Thomas Field who died in 1536 the graveyard includes a number of monuments of note.

This is a rare opportunity to visit this historic church and graveyard, please assemble inside the church on arrival.

Patrons are advised to come early, as there is limited capacity available at the lecture venue. Note early time of lecture.