LOUTH WEATHER: Here's what's in store for the weekend
Forecast
It'll remain warm, with good bursts of sunshine for most of this weekend, according to weather expert Louth Weather.
Here's the local guru's forecast for the weekend:
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Some areas seeing patchy light rain at times, but overall dry. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 15°C.
FRIDAY: Some sunshine (most likely later in the day), but mostly cloudy. An odd light shower possible but most areas staying totally dry. Light to moderate NW winds. Max 17°C.
SATURDAY: Cloudy. Apart from the odd patch of light rain, most areas will be dry. Light to moderate westerly winds. Max 17°C.
SUNDAY: A mix of cloud and sunny intervals. Apart from the odd light shower, most areas staying dry. Moderate to fresh NW winds. Max 17°C.
However, next week is looking a little unsavoury....
NEXT WEEK: Turning cooler and slightly more unsettled.
