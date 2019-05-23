Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday May 23, 2019

The death has occurred of Kevin Maggs of Castlebellingham



Suddenly at his home. Kevin beloved husband of Sarah (née McCullough) and loving father of Corina (Bannon) and Rosena (Ryan). Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters Ann (Crawley, Coventry), Gabriel (Reynolds), sons-in-law Brendan and Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jordan, Kayla, Ciara and Sean, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal on Friday morning to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining ceme