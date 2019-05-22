Louth County Council spend less per person on housing and roads than national average

Louth County Council is spending less per person on roads and housing than the national average this year, according to local authority figures compiled by the Whitaker Institute at NUI Galway.

When it comes to housing, which includes local authority and Traveller housing, Louth County Council spends €198.14 per person on these services in comparison to a national average of €351.22.

As a percentage of the overall budget, Louth County Council allocates 24.06 percent of its total budget to housing, while the average national figure comes in at 32.41 percent.

The county council has an overall annual budget of €106.1m for 2019, which, across areas including housing, roads, water supply, recreational services, environmental services, economic and development management amounts to a total spend of €823 per person in the Wee County.

Of the 31 local authorities analysed by the Whitaker Institute, just eight spent less per person than Louth County Council did.

When it comes to maintaining local roads, public lighting and parking facilities, Louth County Council spends €156 per person compared to a national average of €208.40.

Elsewhere, both water management and environmental services also fell below the national average with €55.10 spent on water supply and waste water management here in Louth, while the average was €80.33.

Meanwhile environmental services, which includes fire services, waste and litter management lagged behind with a spend of €129.74 against a national average figure of €151.57.

For book lovers the picture isn't much better either. Recreational services which account for leisure services and libraries, came in at €65.96 spent per person against the national average figure of €101.95.

However, there was one area were the local council exceeded the national figure - in the area of planning, tourism and heritage, and local economic development. Louth County Council has a spend per person of €125.60 in this field, compared to €92.98 across the country on average.