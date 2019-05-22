Louth takeaways taking part in National Fish and Chips Day

Not sure what to have for dinner tonight? You might be tempted to pop into your local chipper for some half-price fish and chips.

Takeaways across Ireland are offering cheap fish and chips as part of National Takeaway Day 2019.

Irish Traditional Italian Chipper Association chippers have organised the day to celebrate over a century of fish and chips in Ireland.

The full list of ITICA chippers are included below:

But plenty of local takeaways and restaurants not associated with the ITICA will be taking part too including Mullens and Rocksalt in Blackrock and Gino's Diner on Clanbrassil Street.