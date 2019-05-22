Louth County Council spent €15,000 cleaning up diesel waste in April alone

Louth County Council spent almost €15,000 on the clean up and disposal of diesel laundering waste in April according to new figures released in their monthly report.

In total 12 IBC’s (intermediate bulk containers) filled with diesel sludge were recovered at Hackballscross, Kilcurry and Shortstone. The number represents a significant increase on previous months; a total of 14 IBC’s were recovered and disposed of by the council in the first three months of 2019 at a cost of €68,344.