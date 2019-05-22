St Vincent's purchase 1.7 acre Dundalk site for outdoor sporting facilities

St Vincents Secondary school has completed the purchase of a plot of land in Seatown Place which they plan to turn into an outdoor sporting facility.

The school say that the land will be used to develop multi-purpose all-weather sports facilities.

It is understood that the local secondary school have been interested in the 1.7 acre plot since last year and were waiting for the sale to go through.

A notice on the school's website said: "The Board of Management of St Vincent’s Secondary School is delighted to announce the purchase of land for the development of outdoor sporting facilities.This is very exciting news for our school community.

"The site opposite the school on Seatown Place will be used to develop multi-purpose all weather sports facilities. This development will provide all year round access to training grounds for a variety of sports for this generations and future generations of St Vincent’s girls.

"Principal Deirdre Matthews commented that the acquisition of what has become affectionately known in the school as ‘The Field’ has been a lengthy process. We are very grateful to the Parents Council, the local community, Staff, Students and Parents of St Vincent’s, The Educena Foundation and our trustees CEIST for their support."