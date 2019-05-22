Dundalk firm Dromad Hire lands place in European company awards final

Dundalk-based Dromad Hire was selected as a finalist for the “Small Rental Company of the Year” award at the European Rental Awards 2019, which took place on 15 May in Madrid.

This annual event is organised by the European Rental Association (ERA) in cooperation with International Rental News. Only 1 month ago, Dromad Hire was also named as finalist at the Hire Awards of Excellence 2019.

The award for "Small Rental Company of the Year" is intended for hire companies with turnover under €15 million which have shown outstanding performance in various areas, such as customer service, staff training, fleet investment or financial performance.

Dromad Hire was nominated together with Spanish hire company Germans Homs, who eventually won the award, and Russian company Arlift.

Dromad Hire’s Managing Director Seamus Byrne: “Being shortlisted for such a prestigious award recognises the level of professionalism of our team and really is a reflection of the dedication they show day in day out. Our ongoing commitment to invest, both in staff and equipment is our core focus, along with providing our customers with an unrivalled service within our industry.”

Dromad Hire has been in business since 1988.