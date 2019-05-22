Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, May 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Bernadette McKeever - Annaloughan, Jenkinstown, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Bridget and dear sister of Ellen and the late Annie, Thomas, Michael, Alice and Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed by her sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carlingford Nursing Home from 4pm-8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.20am, to St. Mary's Church, Lordship, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lordship Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Maria Goretti Foundation, Lordship c/o Quinn's Funeral Home.

No Mass Cards, please, by request.

The family would appreciate private time at the Nursing Home on Wednesday morning, please.

May She Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Kevin Maggs of Castlebellingham, Louth

The death has occurred of Kevin Maggs, Dromena Road, Castlebellingham suddenly at his home.

Kevin beloved husband of Sarah (née McCullough) and loving father of Corina (Bannon) and Rosena (Ryan). Sadly missed by his wife, daughters, sisters Ann (Crawley, Coventry), Gabriel (Reynolds), sons-in-law Brendan and Andrew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jordan, Kayla, Ciara and Sean, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.