Dundalk man unable to attend court as he was victim of stabbing days earlier

A barrister told Dundalk District Court that his client was unable to attend court last week as he was the victim of a stabbing just days earlier.

Martin Smith (28) with an address at Aisling Park, Cox’s Demesne had been due to appear before the court in respect of three separate alleged offences.

He is charged with holding an extendable baton in a threatening manner at his home on August 5, 2017.

He is further accused of being intoxicated in a public place and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Aisling Park, Dundalk on September 18 that year.

Martin Smith is also charged with producing a hammer - while appearing to be about to commit an assault, on December 27, 2017 at Castleross, Castletown Road

The Defence barrister told Judge John Coughlan that his client had received hundreds of stitches after he was stabbed and slashed.

The legal counsel also handed in a letter to the court from Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.

The barrister added that as a result of his ongoing treatment, his client was currenlty unable to comply with a bail condition to sign on three days a week at Dundalk Garda Station.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder said that was accepted by the State and applied for an extension of time to serve a book of evidence in relation to one of the charges.

Judge John Coughlan put back the case to October 2.