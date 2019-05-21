Louth to receive significant funding for coastal community projects

County Louth has received a significant amount of funding for coastal communities. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union under Ireland’s European Maritime & Fisheries Fund Operational Programme for the seafood sector and are awarded by Ireland’s seven Fisheries Local Action Groups.

Overall the Northeast region will receive €973,221 in funding.

O’Dowd said: “This is excellent news for our local coastal communities and I am delighted so many of our wonderful local projects are set to benefit from this funding.

“Our local FLAG group is providing a wonderful source of investment for seafood and marine projects in our coastal communities.

“Over 800 projects in seven coastal regions have benefitted from EMFF funding since the present FLAG scheme was launched in 2017.

“The Scheme continues to positively impact on coastal communities in County Louth. The high number of successful projects funded this year reflects both the quality of the projects and the hard work of our local communities through the local FLAG Boards,” O’Dowd said.