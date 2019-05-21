Dundalk election candidate bemoans latest fly-tipping in town

Dundalk elections candidate Oliver Morgan has highlighted the blight of fly-tipping in the town centre and called on the council to install CCTV to battle the issue.

"Fly-tipping is one of the many issues that I have raised in the past and one that I intend to continue to raise and fight against if elected to Louth County Council," said the indepdendent candidate.

He added: "I discovered this at the back of the County Museum yesterday afternoon while canvassing and have reported it to council. This is not the first time that fly-tipping has occurred at this location. I am calling on Louth County Council to install CCTV to help alleviate this disgusting act and health hazard to the public."