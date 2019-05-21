Dundalk man pleaded guilty to a number of burglaries in Louth

A 31-year-old local man pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court last week to a number of burglaries in County Louth - three of which were committed on the same date.

John Fergus with an address at Oldbridge, Toberona, Dundalk admitted the theft of €500 or thereabouts from Jackie Murphy's, Haggardstown on February fourth last year. He also pleaded guilty to attempted theft after entering both premises as a trespasser - at Cluskey's public house, Duffy's Cross and O'Dowd's Veterinary Surgery, Ardee.

The accused further admitted a burglary at the Community Care Section, Louth County Hospital on May 23rd last year.

Judge Martina Baxter remanded him in custody for sentencing on the 12th of July.