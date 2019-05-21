SVP drive to get Dundalk locals more involved

The St. Vincent de Paul Society in Dundalk are undertaking a major initiative to involve more people in their activities.

Following their attendance at the Open Day in St. Joseph's new Community Hall last Sunday, the Society are hosting an information evening in the Imperial Hotel on Tuesday, May 28 at 7.30pm.

At that meeting the Society will stress that there are a wide variety of activities within the organisation that might interest people.

There is of course the important matter of visitation, which forms the main emphasis of the SVP's work, but there are other roles that just as important, such as computer and accounting skills that are needed for the Society to comply with the Charities Act and Data Protection Legislation and that do not require volunteers to visit homes, but which are vitally important in the smooth running of the Society.

Educational support for schools and families is also an essential role undertaken by the Society, and the opportunity exists for volunteers to become involved in this work.

Currently there are in the region of 100 volunteers working in the eleven conferences covering the Dundalk and rural areas stretching from Omeath to Knockbridge and the opportunity exists for new members to join any of these conferences.

The Society has been helping those in need for over 150 years in Dundalk, and in that time has been well served by excellent volunteers who not only give their time, but bring their skills which are essential for any charity to survive in the modern world.

The meeting next week will last no more than an hour, and it is what it says, an information for those interested to find out more and then decide if they wish to commit.