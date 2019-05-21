Dundalk gardaí investigating two burglaries in Ard Easmuinn

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Ard Easmuinn Co Louth on May 17, 2019. Items of property were stolen. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are also investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Ard Easmuinn Co Louth on May 18, 2019. Items of property were stolen. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.