Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday May 21, 2019

The death has occurred of Arthur D (Art) Agnew Kilmacud, Dublin and Dundalk

Retired Ambassador, Department of Foreign Affairs. Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the tender care of the staff at St. Vincent’s University Hospital.

Dearly missed by his wife Sylvia, children Cathal, Pamela, Art, Pádraig and Cillian, daughters-in-law, his loving grandchildren Rowan, Arthur, Beth, Sadhbh, Molly, Síofra, Zoe, Fionn, sisters Miriam and Aideen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilmacud at 10am on Wednesday, May 22, followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Patricia-Patsy Anderson (née Henry)of Ladywell Square, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Predeceased by her husband, brothers Jackie, Frankie and Gerry, sister Molly, She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Gerry, daughters Frances Casey and Maria Martin, sons-in-law Tony and Colin, daughter in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Jamie, David, Mark, Adam, Dylan, Karley and Stephine, great-grandchildren Logan, Blake and Ollie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Frances Casey, The Meadows, Point Road, Dundalk from Tuesday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

House Private on Wednesday morning