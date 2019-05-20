Dundalk students selected to read poem to Irish President and Prince Charles

Louis principal Michelle Dolan and a small group of students from the local school were said to be "thrilled" to meet President Micheal D. Higgins, his wife Sabina and Prince Charles, who is in Ireland for a two-day visit along with his wife Camilla.

Prince Charles latest visit was reportedly made at the request of the British Government in order to celebrate links between the British and Irish.

RTE news reported the visit centres around "themes of environmental sustainability and community involvement, while also celebrating Ireland's natural beauty and culture".

The first Royal visit saw Prince Charles and Camilla visit the Gleencree Centre for Peace and Reconciliation earlier today.

A commemorative poem written for the occasion was unveiled by Prince Charles and President Higgins.

Pupils from three schools with links to the Glencree Centre read the poem to the audience.

The students were from St Louis Secondary Girls School in Dundalk, St Colmcille School in Wicklow and Newbridge Integrated College in Banbridge.