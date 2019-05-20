Louth County Council round-up: Support for motion on Seamus Ludlow investigation

A motion calling on the government to establish two commissions of investigation into the death of Seamus Ludlow and how police handled the case received cross-party support at Monday’s meeting of Louth County Council.

The Motion proposed by Sinn Fein councillor Ruairí O’Murchu also called on the Garda Commissioner and Police Ombudsman in the North to meet with the Seamus Ludlow family. Supporting the motion Councillor John McGahon agreed it was “shocking how the family were treated” and admitted that as a member of Fine Gael he felt that “my own government have not done enough to push this issue.”

Also supporting the motion, councillor Conor Keelan of Fianna Fail also stated that he regretted that this oversight in not establishing the commission occurred while his party was in power in 2006, when the recommendation was made. Councillor Maeve Yore added that “there will never be full peace and reconciliation in this country if things like this are not faced up to.”

Members also supported a motion from Sinn Fein councillor Ruairí O’Murchu asking for guarantees that that the additional 25 Gardai assigned to Drogheda will be permanent, and seeking assurances that there will be adequate Garda staffing levels across Louth.

A motion proposed by Marianne Butler of the Green party which would mean Louth County Council will join “The Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy”, a European organisation that supports European towns in reaching climate goals, was also passed.

At the meeting Fianna Fail councillor Emma Coffey questioned whether there was a sufficient level of planning staff working within the council as there appeared to be a backlog with pre-planning appointments and the pre-planning consultation process.

Chief Executive Joan Martin responded that staff numbers were not a matter for councillors and that although there were previously vacancies in the planning section she is currently satisfied that the level of staffing in the planning section was adequate.

As it was the last meeting of the County Council before the local elections councillors paid tribute to departing councillors Mark Dearey and Peter Savage for their years of service on the council. Councillors also thanked Councillor Liam Reilly for his time as Cathaoirleach of the council.

Chief Executive Joan Martin acknowledged the work of the councillors and the council over the last five years mentioning the work being carried out on Clanbrassil Street, the Fleadh in Drogheda and the securing of funding for Ardee Castle and upgrading the Longwalk area in Dundalk.