'Need to act now to save' Bridge Street and Church Street in Dundalk

Seán Kelly, local election candidate in the Dundalk Carlingford electoral area, believes that Louth County Council need to urgently support the business community and surrounding areas of Bridge Street and Church Street in Dundalk.

According to the Fianna Fail candidate, the local council is still awaiting an appeal to Minister Ring’s office for funding for this area under the Urban Regeneration & Development Fund 2018 Public Realm. Mr Kelly added that Cllr Maeve Yore has raised this matter with Ministers McGrath and Boxer Moran to support this.

Kelly says he also believes that the council should create a Business Development Zone in this area and provide concessions on rates and grant support for shopfront improvements to help further enhance the business environment and attract new and support existing businesses into area.

Kelly commented: "this area has long been deprived of proper attention and if we want to save the area we need to act now."