WANTED: Film extras for US romantic comedy set in Carlingford
Carlingford-based US romatic comedy film 'There you'll find me' needs extras to be a part of the production for music festival and pub scenes next week.
Production spokesperson David Kennedy explained what they are looking for:
"We are looking for extras for the film - basically we want to involve anyone in the local area and Co. Louth in general."
Filming in Carlingford, Louth from Monday May 27 to Saturday June 1.
If interested in a role please contact via email TYFMCROWD@GMAIL.COM
