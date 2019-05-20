WANTED: Film extras for US romantic comedy set in Carlingford

Carlingford-based US romatic comedy film 'There you'll find me' needs extras to be a part of the production for music festival and pub scenes next week.

Production spokesperson David Kennedy explained what they are looking for:

"We are looking for extras for the film - basically we want to involve anyone in the local area and Co. Louth in general."

Filming in Carlingford, Louth from Monday May 27 to Saturday June 1.

If interested in a role please contact via email TYFMCROWD@GMAIL.COM