Deaths in Dundalk - Monday May 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Patricia-Patsy Anderson (née Henry) pf Ladywell Square, Dundalk

Peacefully in the love and tender care of The Louth County Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Billy. Predeceased by her husband, brothers Jackie, Frankie and Gerry, sister Molly, She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Gerry, daughters Frances Casey and Maria Martin, sons-in-law Tony and Colin, daughter in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Jamie, David, Mark, Adam, Dylan, Karley and Stephine, great-grandchildren Logan, Blake and Ollie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Frances Casey, The Meadows, Point Road, Dundalk from Tuesday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Wednesday morning to Saint Nicholas' Church, Bridge Street arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock followed by burial in Haggardstown Cemetery.

House Private on Wednesday morning



The death has occurred of John Anderson pf Reaghstown, Louth

John Anderson, Reaghstown, Ardee, Co. Louth. 18th May 2019. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. John; will be sadly missed by his loving wife Betty, sons Hugh and Bernard, daughters Jane and Catherine, grand-children Michael, Denise, Pauric, Sinead, Eimear, Matthew, Kate, Aidan, Cian and Seán, sons-in-law Matthew and Nigel, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Diane, brother Thomas, sisters May and Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, loving cousins Breda, Anne, Pat and Thomas, cousins, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

John will repose at his residence (Eircode A92 D403) on Sunday (19th) from 6pm to 9pm, on Monday (20th) from 11am to 9:30pm. Removal on Tuesday (21st) at 10:30am to St. Malachy's Church Reaghstown arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Reaghstown Cemetery



The death has occurred of Seamus Kavanagh of Rossmakea, Knockbridge

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the Louth County Hospital surrounded by his family. 18th May 2019. Seamus, much loved husband of Sheila (née Mc Gahon) and dear father of Mark, Edel, Linda and Suzanne, loving granddad of James, Shane, Niamh, Caoimhe, Alex, Abbie and Aimee, and brother of John, Ollie, Noel and Marion. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons in law David and Gary and Suzanne’s partner Kevin, daughter in law Helen, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Edel Callan's home A91 HA26 Rossmakea, Knockbridge from 12 noon until 9pm on Sunday. House private at all other times. Removal on Monday afternoon to St Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.