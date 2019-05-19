Appeal for Louth €6.2m lotto winner to come forward

The National Lottery is appealing for its Lotto players in County Louth to check their tickets this morning after a ticket which won the €6,197,310 Lotto jackpot was sold in the town of Drogheda.

This valuable Lotto ticket was sold at Tesco Extra on Donore Road, Drogheda. Co. Louth.

This is the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year and amazingly, the second won in Co. Louth. The winning numbers of last night’s main Lotto draw are: 1, 7, 9, 18, 22, 33 and the bonus number is 17.

Speaking on this latest Lotto jackpot win, a National Lottery spokesperson said: “County Louth may be Ireland’s smallest county but when it comes to Lotto wins it is really punching above its weight this year, with half of our Lotto jackpot wins coming from the ‘wee county’. In truth, Louth has always done well from Lotto since and a recent research conducted by the National Lottery shows Louth is the luckiest.”

The National Lottery’s “Luckiest Lotto Counties” survey showed that Co. Louth boasts the most Lotto millionaires per head of population since Lotto launched 32 years ago, with an incredible 5.9 Lotto jackpot winners for every 10,000 people. The county has had 78 lucky Lotto jackpot winners who have won in excess of €97 million between them.

A Lotto jackpot of €2,497,727 was won by a Louth Lotto player who bought their ticket in Termonfeckin in March. This winner revealed they were going use their jackpot win to pay off their mortgage and other bills.

The National Lottery spokesperson continued: “We are calling on all our Lotto players in Louth, particularly those who play in Drogheda to carefully check their tickets to see if they have won this life-changing prize. If it is you, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep this valuable piece of paper safe and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to get your prize”.