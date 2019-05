The winning ticket of last night's €6.2m lotto jackpot was bought in Tesco Extra on the Donore Road in Drogheda, according to LMFM.

The winning numbers were 1, 7, 9, 18, 22, 33 and the bonus number was 17.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 prize, worth €1 million, or of the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw.