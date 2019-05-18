Louth gardai 'very concerned' for missing woman

UPDATE: Agnes Smith has been located safe and well. Gardaí wish to thank the public for their help in this matter. No further assistance is required.

Louth gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Agnes Smith, 47 years, who is missing from the Drogheda area since yesterday.

She is described as being 5'3", with brown hair, of large build with blue eyes. When last seen Agnes was wearing a long wine coloured cardigan, black leggings, and wine coloured ankle boots. She is believed to be carrying a black handbag with a silver circle shaped ring on the front.

Gardaí are very concerned for Agnes and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Gardai in Drogheda on 041 987 4216.