Fyffes introduce new sustainable wrapping paper for bananas
Banana importers Fyffes, who have offices in Dundalk, have launched new sustainable and fully recyclable paper wrapping for their range of organic fairtrade bananas.
The new packaging will help the company reduce their plastic use by over 5.5 tonnes of plastic.
The packaging is created using 100% kraft pulp.
The company also said that the packaging will help to keep the fruit in excellent condition.
