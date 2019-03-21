Cost of land in Louth third highest in Ireland

The cost of land in Louth is the third highest in Ireland according to the annual land price survey from the Irish Farmers Journal, with the county coming behind Dublin and Kildare in the rankings.

The survey which covers all 32 counties also revealed that while almost a quarter of the land sold nationally is being bought by business people; a huge 43% of land sold in Louth in 2017 was sold to businesses or business people.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the county’s land values have risen, in Louth last year land prices stood at €13,169 per acre up from €12,584 in 2017, representing a 4.6% increase. Louth also continued a trend of having a low supply of land, with just 608 acres coming on the market in 2018, down 12% on the 783 acres offered in 2017.

According to the survey a number of factors have driven the increase in prices, including storm Emma, the fodder crisis and the drought experienced across the country in the summer which brought serious pressure on farmers and saw farming costs rise sharply.

It seems likely that the rise in businesses purchasing land is also adding to the competition which in turn has seen an increase in prices, 57% of purchased land in Louth sold for over €14,000 per acre in 2018. Commenting on the figures Gerard Melia, County Chair of the Louth Irish Farmers Association (IFA), stated that the figures were to be expected.

“At the moment there’s not a lot of confidence in the farming community, farmers are finding it increasingly hard to survive and some see no other option other than to sell.”

He continued: “Dairy and beef prices mean farmers are really struggling and of course Brexit isn’t going to help things either, it’s small farmers who are hit the hardest and we risk seeing the loss of small scale farming altogether.”

Commenting on the low supply of land he concluded: “Louth is a small county which obviously means there’s going to be a small amount of land available and of course this means that prices are going to be high because of this scarcity.”